SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom released a new campaign ad Wednesday focusing on abortion rights in California just days after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion surrounding Roe v Wade.

“We are taking the fight to anti-choice Republicans. This will be the defining issue of the 2022 election. I won’t sit back,” Newsom said in a social media post attached to the video.

The ad targets Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle, who has been a critic of Newsom’s policies including opposing the governor’s gun proposal as an answer to Texas’ anti-abortion law.

“GOP endorsed Brian Dahle stands with Donald Trump,” the ad said. “Dahle wants to roll back abortion rights punishing women and doctors.”

In an interview with Inside California Politics in December, Dahle said Newsom’s proposal is “off-base” and he used it as an opportunity as a “grandstand” for a presidential run.

“The second amendment was in the Bill of Rights. Roe v Wade was not in the Bill of Rights,” Dahle told FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo in the December interview. “I wish he would do what he needs to do and stay home in California. We have the highest cost of living and you just can’t afford to live here and there’s a lot of things that he could focus on here in California other than grandstanding for the rest of the nation.”

Dahle, who currently serves as State Senator in California’s 1st district, announced his candidacy for the 2022 gubernatorial race in February.

“I love California, so I’ve been pushing back for 25 years,” Dahle said in a February interview with Inside California Politics. “I’ve been working trying to make California a better place. I just can’t take it anymore.”

Newsom’s ad mentions his pro-choice stance and that California women and Planned Parenthood support him as a “life-long defender of the right to choose.”

“Newsom will keep California at the forefront. Protecting and respecting women’s rights and women’s health,” the ad ends.

Wednesday’s ad is the second of Newsom’s re-election campaign. His first ad was released Monday.