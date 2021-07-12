Newsom’s party affiliation cannot be on recall ballot, judge rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be allowed to have his Democratic Party preference printed on the recall ballot, a judge decided Monday.

The judge’s decision comes after attorneys representing Newsom and Secretary of State Shirley Weber faced off in court Friday for about an hour.

Judge notes circumstances Newsom's legal team laid out do not excuse his non compliance with the law. "The court is not persuaded." — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) July 13, 2021

Newsom’s attorneys tried to convince the judge to order Weber to allow the governor to have his Democratic Party preference printed near his name on the upcoming recall election ballot.

Weber refused, noting he missed a deadline and she’s following the law, which prompted the governor to file a lawsuit.

Gov. Newsom was required to include his party preference in his reply to the recall petition in February of 2020. One of his lawyers who handled the paperwork admitted to the judge Friday he screwed up.

Newsom requested the Sacramento County judge make a decision on the party preference issue in writing Monday.

The special election date is set for Sept. 14.