Next PG&E power shutoffs could impact almost half a million customers

(KTXL) — PG&E said Friday that about 466,000 customers could have their power shut off Sunday as a severe wind event is forecasted for Northern and Central California.

“Critical to extreme fire weather conditions return Sunday into Tuesday,” tweeted the National Weather Service Sacramento.

As with other wind events, PG&E will but shutting off power to customers to avoid the possibility of its power lines sparking a fire.

PG&E says 38 counties could be impacted as early as Sunday morning and see their electricity return Tuesday: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. Some customers in 25 tribal communities may also be affected.

Sunday’s possible shutoffs will be the largest in recent weeks. It will also be the third week in a row that PG&E has shut off power to portions of Northern California.

The power shutoffs on Oct. 12 impacted about 41,000 customers. The shutoffs on Wednesday impacted 37,000 customers.

In both instances, PG&E had cut power to fewer customers than it had originally suggested.

To see what areas could be impacted, click or tap here to go to PG&E’s address search tool.