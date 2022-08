(KTXL) — California has a goal of getting 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the state’s roads by 2030.

A major step to accelerate that objective was taken when the U.S. Senate voted to reduce carbon emissions to 40% by 2030, as part of the inflation reduction legislation.

Gia Vacin, the assistant deputy director in the ZEV Market Development with the California’s Go-Biz Office, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall on Monday to discuss how nonprofit Valley CAN works to provide equal access to ZEVs.