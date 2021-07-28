North Bay teen survives crocodile attack in Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A heroic story of survival: A Marin County teenager was attacked by a crocodile on a beach in Mexico

“I just remember saying please don’t leave me please help me,” said Kiana Hummel from Marin County.

What started out as a fun girls’ trip to the beach, ended up being a nightmare of a vacation.

“I turned around and it grabbed me again on my left leg, and that was the time I didn’t think I was going to get out,” Hummel said.

Hummel had just finished dinner with her best friend at a resort in Mexico when she said they walked down to the beach.

Within minutes, a crocodile attacked, bringing her under the water.

She said the crocodile was at least 12 feet long.

The crocodile left big, open wounds and lacerations on her legs, torn muscles and tendons. Hummel said she may not be able to walk for a few months because of nerve damage.

“It just happened so quickly, I didn’t really have much emotion with it. All I really remember was just being pulled in the first time and my friend trying to grab me,” she said.

Hummel’s mother, Ariana Martinez, was back in Marin County when it all happened and said she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“I got a phone call I thought it was a joke honestly, and then I was just like ‘yeah right,’ you know. And then when I saw the Facetime,” Martinez said. “I was just like oh my God, what is going on? And you know, just mom instinct just quickly got the next flight out.”

Hummel is now recovering in a Bay Area hospital.

FOX40 sister station KRON was unable to reach the resort for comment.