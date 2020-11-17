Northern California agencies sue PG&E over 2019 wildfire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Several Northern California agencies are suing Pacific Gas & Electric Co. over damage caused by a 2019 wildfire that caused nearly 100,000 people to flee.

State investigators determined that equipment owned by the utility caused the Sonoma County fire.

KTVU-TV reported that the lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that PG&E’s negligence caused the fire and it’s legally responsible for the damage to public property.

PG&E says it had inspected the equipment before the fire and resolved any concerning issues.

Its aging equipment has sparked several major fires in recent years, including a 2018 blaze that destroyed much of the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

