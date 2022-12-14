(KTXL) — A captain with the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter area Office was found dead while on leave in Tennessee, the California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

She was identified as Captain Julie Harding, 49. The Clay County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee said she was found dead on Dec. 10 by deputies.

The deputies found her at a home on Lake View Drive in Celina, which is about two hours north-east of Nashville, the sheriff’s office said.

Her cause of death has not been reported, but the sheriff’s office said foul play does not appear to be a factor.

Her death is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the CHP, she joined the agency in 1999 and became commander of the Yuba-Sutter area office in 2018.