(KTXL) — A Northern California man faces several charges after allegedly being found with 30,000 fentanyl pills, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The 20-year-old from Yuba City, identified as Sukhmanpreet Singh Jawanda, was pulled over in March 2022 while driving in San Joaquin County.

Officers allegedly found 30,000 fentanyl pills, a kilogram of cocaine and a gun during the traffic stop on Interstate 5.

According to the DOJ, court records say Jawanda had also sold fentanyl and at least six guns to an undercover agent.

The DOJ said he now faces five charges: unlawfully dealing firearms without a license, distribution of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

A conviction on the charges of distribution of fentanyl or possession with intent to distribute cocaine could lead to a minimum of five years in prison and up to a maximum of 40 years. He could be fined up to $5 million as well.

The firearm charges could lead to up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the DOJ, Jawanda could face a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison for the charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.