Lava Fire forces evacuation orders, road closures in Siskiyou County

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in Northern California has grown significantly and begun to pose a threat to communities.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders Monday for the Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley areas.

Ignited by lightning on June 24, the Lava Fire is burning north of the town of Weed in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

The region was under excessive-heat warnings, with afternoon high temperatures expected to range from 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius) to 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius).

Highway 97 between the city of Week and Juniper Lodge is currently closed for 30 miles, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest department.

Due to increased fire activity, Highway 97 is closed between the City of Week and the Juniper Lodge on Highway 97. This closed is approximately 30 miles. pic.twitter.com/YkYfriYyN8 — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) June 28, 2021

It is 20% contained, with 13,300 acres burned as of Tuesday.

Monday, 1,400 acres were reported burned.