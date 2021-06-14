Northern California’s first Legoland Discovery Center now open

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area has opened its first Legoland Discovery Center, and it has over 12 “epic experiences,” Lego announced.

The Legoland Discovery Center is an indoor experience opening in the Great Mall in Milpitas. The only other California Legoland is in Carlsbad.

Your kids will feel like giants seeing the familiar Bay Area landmarks in tiny Lego form at the Miniland.

Lego said they have replicas of iconic scenes like the Winchester Mystery House and the Golden Gate Bridge — plus a little scavenger hunt for mini-figures they have embedded throughout Miniland.

Once you’ve been tired out, you can grab a seat in their 4D cinema with at least three immersive movies to choose from. Lego added to “watch out for supercharged wind, rain and snow effects as they burst off the big screen and bring the movies to life!”

If that 4D experience wasn’t enough, take a spin with their virtual reality ride, the “most incredible, exhilarating, and fun LEGO race ever created!” Lego said.

The Imagination Express is another interactive ride through the Lego world, albeit with some restrictions.

With everything the Bay Area’s first Legoland has to offer, the center offers an annual pass that is worth the money if you go more than three times in a year. It is $74.99 per person with unlimited admission.

General admission starts at $23 per person. Children under the age of 2 can get in for free.