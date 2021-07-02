Not so fast: CHP issuing maximum enforcement during Fourth of July weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is giving an advance warning to people who may be taking a risk while driving this Fourth of July weekend.

A maximum enforcement period is in effect from 6:01 p.m. on Friday through 11:59 p.m. on July 5.

This means there will be more officers out on the roads to keep an eye out for unsafe driving. This includes speeding, distracted driving and driving under the influence — plus aggressive driving and road rage.

To avoid trouble and any tragic situations on the road this weekend, CHP recommended these tips:

Allow yourself plenty of time to get to your destination and avoid unsafe driving behavior such as tailgating.

Remaining calm and courteous behind the wheel reduces your risk of an unpleasant encounter with other motorists.

If you feel you are at risk, call 911.

The entire stretch of the I-5 will also be on watch by not just CHP but police in Oregon and Washington.

“By getting the message out, we are hoping for voluntary compliance from motorists,” added

Commissioner Ray. “However, officers will be looking for anyone who is speeding or driving impaired

and posing a danger on the roadways.”

One-fourth of all traffic fatalities in 2018 were a result of speeding, CHP reported.