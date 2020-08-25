Oakdale community, businesses join together to support wildfire evacuees

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Many families escaping the California wildfires have had to rush out of their homes — some with no extra clothes, food and money.

In Stanislaus County, business owners and families have come together to help evacuees who are currently housed at Oakdale hotels.

A hotel’s conference room was turned into a donation center to help and support families who escaped the Moccasin Fire.

“It’s just been very comforting to know that there’s some great people out there that want to help, look at this hotel,” evacuee Barbara Tapper told FOX40 Monday.

“They have been so unbelievably, bent-over-backwards helpful. It’s a good feeling,” said evacuee Pauline Turski.

The Oakdale community and their business have come together to help their new neighbors.

“Giving back, that’s all I care about. Empathy, that’s my biggest mission in life is to show people about empathy,” said business owner Zachary Fisher.

“Every time there’s an emergency here, I’m going to jump in,” said Adrian Piñeda, owner of Primo’s.

“We fundraised few hundred dollars and we were able to give some to the hotel here to pay for rooms,” said Riverbank’s Rachel Hernandez.

“As Oakdale, we knew that we needed to come together right now and, honestly, this like restored all of our faith in humanity,” said business owner Jaylene Ponce.

All of this was made possible by Monique Poe, a front desk agent with Holiday Inn Express, who saw the need and took action on social media.

“Heartbreaking to talk about how they came here with just clothes on their back,” Poe told FOX40. “Oakdale showed up, it is amazing. I can’t believe how fast it happened within two hours of making a post.”

As the donations kept coming, Oakdale continued to show its heart.

“Oakdale got you. That’s what we’re here for,” Fisher said.

Organizers said they have an overwhelming amount of food, clothes and other supplies. They also said they are now trying to raise enough money to pay for evacuees’ hotel stays since some families will be staying there for at least another week.

To help evacuees, Poe can be contacted at 209-661-6336. For food, Fisher, owner of Food Dude catering and future business owner of 120 Bistro, can be contacted at 209-663-1165.