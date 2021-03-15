Oakland A’s accepting Bitcoin for season suite tickets

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics are selling 6-person season suites at the Coliseum for 2021.

The suite will cost you one Bitcoin, or $64,800.

Grab your crew and catch an A's game at the Coliseum this season! Six-person suites are on sale now for 2021 home games: https://t.co/WLgaX39RF1 pic.twitter.com/nhSp8XiYX3 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 14, 2021

“We invite our fans to become the first Bitcoin suite holders in sports. We’re excited to be one of a handful of teams to accept cryptocurrency for payment and the first to price tickets in crypto instead of U.S. currency. The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased, which adds to the excitement!” said A’s President Dave Kaval.

Suite sales in bitcoin will end March 31, according to the A’s.