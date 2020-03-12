Oakland bans events with 1,000-plus people at city-owned venues

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Oakland has banned city-owned venues hosting events with more than 1,000 people as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

Oakland City Administrator Sabrina Landreth issued an order, effective immediately, that large events scheduled between March 12 and March 21 shall be postponed or canceled.

Officials emphasized this is only for city-owned venues like Fox, Paramount and the Oakland Convention Center.

In addition, all Oakland A’s home games, and any other events planned to be held at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, have been canceled until March 31.

“Our first priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of all Oaklanders, as well as those who visit our city,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said.

Although there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oakland, officials are taking precautions.

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that it officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.