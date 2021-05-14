Oakland City Council responds to MLB amid A’s relocation rumors

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland City Council leadership has sent a letter to Major League Baseball amid rumors that the A’s might relocate to a different city.

The letter reaffirms that the city is “committed to negotiating in good faith for a strong future for the A’s in Oakland” and address assertions that the city is unwilling to negotiate for a new stadium at Howard Terminal.

Read the full letter below:





On Tuesday, in a statement released via the A’s Twitter account, MLB said it was “concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark efforts with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland.”

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball,” the MLB said.

A statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/Ujzll7cMWF — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 11, 2021

The team has already put forward its proposal for the Howard Terminal site, which would offer public access to the waterfront, green space and parks, housing for Oaklanders, and union jobs just outside the ballpark.

The A’s, who have been playing in Oakland since 1968, are the last major professional sports team in the city after the Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco and the Oakland Raiders moved to Las Vegas.