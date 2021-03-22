Oakland mayor to announce guaranteed income for residents 

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf will be announcing plans on Tuesday for a guaranteed income for residents in Oakland.

Oakland Resilient Families, according to the press release, will be one of the largest guaranteed income pilots in the country.

This will be monthly payments distributed to hundreds of families in Oakland.

A Zoom meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, at 10 a.m.

The city officials expected to be in the meeting include Mayor Libby Schaaf, CEO of Family Independence Initiative Jesus Gerena, Mayor Michael Tubbs of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, and Oakland Councilmember Loren Taylor.