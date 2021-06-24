Oakland police chief reacts to Biden anti-crime funding

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Like other major cities across the country, Oakland is seeing a dramatic rise in homicides and ghost guns.

The city’s police chief is welcoming the president’s help, saying they can use all the resources they can get.

Gun violence continues to wreak havoc in Oakland, with the city facing a record number of homicides this year, and there are concerns of no slowing down.

President Biden on Wednesday announced a zero-tolerance policy against gun dealers who don’t comply with federal law, as well as new funding for police departments like OPD.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says they’ll be addressing the best use for the funding in order to curb the city’s gun violence issue.

It’s unclear how much money is up for grabs.

This new funding announcement comes as the movement for defunding city police departments continues.

Biden said now is not the time to turn our backs on law enforcement.

“We have a significant challenge in front of us, and I think it is not the time to have less resources. [I] appreciate the president authorizing funding that will potentially increase resources because there’s a great need,” Chief Armstrong said.

A fatal mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration at Lake Merritt has reignited the debate about public safety in Oakland.

One side argues there should be non-police actions used to prevent violence, while the other side argues there should be more policing.

The city council is set to vote Thursday on its two-year budget which will determine how much funding OPD will receive.