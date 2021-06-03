Oakland police, Crime Stoppers offer $10,000 reward in Oroville woman’s death

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Six months after a young Oroville woman disappeared in the Bay Area, agencies across the area promised that justice would be served.

Someone with solid information about what eventually led to Tatiana Dugger’s death could receive up to $10,000 from Oakland police and Crime Stoppers.

“Somebody died here and you need to care,” said anti-human trafficking advocate Daryle Allums, the founder of Adamika Village.

There was intense emotion in Oakland Thursday afternoon as advocates and Dugger’s family met near where she vanished to plead with the community for answers.

The 19-year-old was staying in a hotel with a man named “Marcos” back on Jan. 9 when she was last seen. Her phone and other belongings were all left behind in a room there, but she never returned.

On March 28, a hiker found her body in a remote area of Siskiyou County, 8 miles northeast of Weed.

“My sister Tatiana is the definition of sunshine. When she walked into a room, she made everything better. Her smile is contagious and so was her laugh,” said Dugger’s sister, Daneen Dugger, with tears in her eyes. “You actually didn’t have to know her to love her and that’s exactly why we are here today, because people from all walks of life saw my sister and demanded justice for her. Every day for the rest of my life I’m going to wish that she was here with me.”

Butte and Siskiyou counties remain the lead investigators in the case, with Oakland police assisting. People are asked to call any of those agencies if they feel they can help identify Tatiana Dugger’s killer.