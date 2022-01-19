Oakland police investigating possible bomb reported near courthouse

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A possible bomb has forced evacuations in downtown Oakland, according to police.

Clay Street between 11th and 16th Streets is closed while officers investigate.

The possible ‘incendiary device’ was reported near the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at 1301 Clay St.

Credit: Oakland Police Dept

Credit: Oakland Police Dept

The Alameda County Sheriff’s bomb squad is on the scene.

“We are working with our local and federal partners to keep the scene safe while we work the problem,” Alameda County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Around 3:30 p.m. the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photos of bomb technicians working through the problem.

Credit: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

According to SF BART, the 12th St Oakland City Center entrance in the Frank Ogawa Plaza is closed due to the police activity, but other entrances at 12th St station are open.

We will continue to update this story.