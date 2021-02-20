Oakland Zoo raises money for animals impacted by Texas storms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Zoo announced a major contribution to help the animals struggling in Texas amid a series of winter storms.

An unusual deep freeze in Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states left millions shivering in homes that lost heat and power, and in many homes, water.

At least 69 deaths across the U.S. have been blamed on the blast of unseasonable weather.

The Oakland Zoo created a fund to help The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Save Animals From Extinction fund to help rescue cold-stunned sea turtles.

The fund has raised $150,000 so far.

Our hearts go out to the animals struggling in Texas.



On Saturday, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Texas, and asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering.