(KTXL) — The California Office of Emergency Services (CAL OES) will be holding a press conference at their headquarters in Mather on Friday to provide an update on the state’s response to those impacted by California’s continuing storms.

Members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Weather Service (NWS), the Department of Water Resources (DWR) the California National Guard and other state agencies will be in attendance as well.

This will be the first time that state and federal partners have publicly met since the storms began almost two weeks ago.

Many Californians have experienced flooding, power outages, fallen trees, damaged homes and more as severe rainfall, snowfall and winds have ravaged much of the state.

On Jan. 4, CAL OES called for a State of Emergency after the first series of storms on New Year’s Eve left much of the state with no power and flooding.

The declaration allows the state to mobilize emergency services faster, such as the California National Guard and Caltrans, as well as provides for closer collaboration with federal agencies in the repair and recovery efforts across the state.