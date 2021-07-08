Officials continue to monitor situation after 6.0 magnitude earthquake

(KTXL) – It was all hands on deck for members of the U.S Geological Survey, along with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

They were flooded with calls from all across the region following an earthquake on the California-Nevada border.

The USGS is giving the 6.0 magnitude quake a name; they’re calling it the Antelope Valley Earthquake because it occurred along the Antelope Valley Fault.

According to the USGS, it is a heavily studied area.

“This is a classic place that geologists go to study the active faults that we know form the pretty dramatic topography when you go east of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range,” said Austin Elliott.

Elliott, who lives in San Francisco, 250 miles away from the epicenter, says he could feel the rumblings of the quake.

“Based on the measurements we have, this is a not-out-of-the-ordinary earthquake in terms of the shaking intensity, either instrumentally recorded or reported to our ‘Do you feel it?’ system,” Elliott said.

However, according to Elliott and Dr. Kit Miyamoto, there is potential for even more intense aftershocks or a bigger quake.

“It was a pretty healthy magnitude, right?” Miyamoto said. “So, you’re going to definitely see the aftershocks keep going for the next 24 hours.”

“It’s within the realm of possibility that a large earthquake will follow this one as is the case with any earthquake, as is ultimately the case with even when earthquakes don’t occur,” Elliott said.

The OES also recognizes it and is working around the clock to monitor a situation that has a lot of people shaken up.

“Two earthquakes that we feel in Sacramento, that’s certainly, as with fires, as with COVID, we’re experiencing more and more of this, so it is important to take those safety steps to protect yourself, your family, make a family emergency plan,” said Brian Ferguson, with OES. “It’s really a wake-up call and reminder.”

When FOX40 spoke to Ferguson early Thursday evening, he said there were no reports of any injuries or structural damage. The OES recommends residents download the ‘MyShake’ app to monitor aftershocks.