Officials extend Yosemite closure through at least Monday following high wind event

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials say Yosemite National Park will remain closed through at least Monday, as clean up continues from the recent Mono wind event.

When the park does reopen, visitors will be able to enter through Highway 140, Highway 120, and Hetch Hetchy Road. Areas south of Yosemite Valley, including Badger Pass, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, and the South Entrance through Highway 41 will remain closed until further notice.

In support of the regional stay-at-home order affecting the San Joaquin Valley region, once Yosemite reopens it will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for day-use activities, the National Park Service said. Lodging and campgrounds are currently closed.

Some services and facilities are limited, and shuttles are not operating. Consistent with the state’s regional stay home order, day-use limits will be in place until local conditions change. Visit www.nps.gov/yose for updates.