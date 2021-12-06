Officials: Family members from Sacramento area killed in Visalia plane crash

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The victims of a deadly plane crash that killed four Saturday in Visalia were identified by authorities Monday.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies, the victims of Saturday’s plane crash are David Chelini, 78, Steven Chelini, 58, Karen Baker, 46, and Donna Chelini, 48. Investigators say all the victims are from the Sacramento area.

According to investigators all four victims were related. Steven Chelini was David’s nephew, while Karen and Donna were David’s daughters.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were called out to the area of Road 68 and Avenue 288, just west of the Visalia Municipal Airport, after someone called 911 to report a plane had possibly just crashed.

While investigating, deputies say they learned the plane had left the airport minutes prior to the crash.