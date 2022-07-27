An unidentified man found living on the street in San Pedro has left health officials puzzled as they work to identify him.

He was found on July 6 by bystanders near 9th and Gaffey streets and was complaining of serious leg pain. Concerned that he was unable to care for himself, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

But who the man exactly is, is anyone’s guess.

He has an alias, Levi Gaffey (like the street where he was found), as well as two other names he’s given to hospital staff — Nicolas Sturdivant and Lee/Leigh Sturdivante.

County Health Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify this man found on the street earlier this month (Los Angeles County Health Services)

Los Angeles County Health Services said he was found with a couple notebooks and art supplies, but no other indications of who he may be.

He’s alert, hospital staff say, but unable to properly identify himself.

He’s a Black man who is estimated to be about 73 years old. Hospital staff describe him as frail, standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing only 120 pounds.

His eyes are hazel, and he’s got a receding hairline with gray hair and a tattoo on his right arm. When he was brought to the hospital, he appeared disheveled with a short gray beard and was wearing a gray beanie.

County health officials are hoping someone in the community recognizes the man and is able to identify him and bring an end to the mystery, and hopefully, help him get the care he needs.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact the County Health Services at 424-306-4421.