(KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said it is still searching for a man last seen swimming in Don Pedro Lake on Friday.

Deputies went to the lake around 12:30 p.m. on June 16 for reports of a missing swimmer. According to the sheriff’s office, he was last seen near the South Bay and Rogers Creek area.

Several agencies, including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, helped in the search since the area he went missing in reaches depths of about 250 feet.

Sonar equipment, K9s and members of the Search and Rescue team were used in the search. The man, however, has yet to be found as of Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials are now reminding the public to be extremely cautious in the state’s waterways.

They advise people to be prepared by wearing a life vest and having rescue equipment on boats in case of an emergency.

It’s also recommended people take boater safety courses even if they are not the ones who will be operating the boat.