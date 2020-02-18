Scheduled Stream
Officials: Woman kidnapped in Lassen County found safe, suspect still at large

Maitland Carpenter in an undated photo next to images of his tattoos. (Photos provided by the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office)

The Latest on Lassen County officials’ search for a kidnapping suspect (Feb. 17, 8:30 p.m.):

The vehicle of interest tied to a kidnapping case out of Lassen County. (Photo courtesy of the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office)

Dorothie Janaybean Crosby was found in Susanville and is safe, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.

Her suspected kidnapper, Maitland Carpenter, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Officials say they are looking for a gold Hyundai Santa Fe with the license plate 5XIL173.

Original story below:

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are searching for a man suspected of kidnapping a woman Monday morning in Lassen County.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office reports 41-year-old Maitland Carpenter is suspected of leaving a house in Susanville with Dorothie Janaybean Crosby and another male.

Dorothie Janaybean Crosby in an undated photograph provided by the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.

Carpenter was last seen leaving the area with Crosby, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials say he was holding Crosby against her will.

The sheriff’s office says the 41-year-old suspect is known to frequent the Sacramento and Reno areas.

Crosby is around 25 years old and also goes by Miles, Janay Crosby and Janay Miles.

Carpenter should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call Lt. Dave Woginrich at 530-257-6121.

