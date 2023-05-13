(KTXL) — Northern California officials are again advising residents to stay out of the waterways even as the days heat up.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office began their warning letting residents know that “this year is different.”

The hot temperatures will be sending down frigid water from the Sierra, and it will likely lead to water temperatures in the range of 40 and 45 degrees.

Spending as little as 15 minutes in water that cold could make you hypothermic and cause your muscles to seize up, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cold water isn’t the only danger, however.

The amount of water coming down from the Sierra poses a threat to those heading to the rivers as well.

They expect enough water to be coming down that there will be about 64,000 pounds of force consistently flowing.

“If you get swept in, there’s a great chance you won’t come out,” the sheriff’s office warned.

Aside from fast-moving waterways, swimmers could get stranded on rocks or other areas as water levels can change throughout the day.

Sacramento County also recently warned residents about the American River.

“The cold water combined with the swift flows are a recipe for disaster,” Sacramento County said. “Don’t be bold, the water is cold, so please stay off the river.”

California’s fire agency issued the same warning in early April.

“The series of winter storms is causing rising river and stream flow levels not seen in years,” CAL FIRE said.

The agency also advised Californians to stay out of the waterways until summer and stressed that river safety should always be practiced.