(KTXL) — Officials are warning drivers against following GPS guidelines around highway closures due to blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada area.

A blizzard warning has been issued in the northern half of the Sierra Nevada, and state officials are asking residents to avoid traveling over the mountainous region during the storm.

Because of blizzard and whiteout conditions, travel will be extremely dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.

The brunt of the storm is expected Monday through Tuesday and during this time many highways will be closed down due to whiteout conditions.

Since major highways over the Sierra will be closed, officials are advising drivers to not listen to their GPS systems if it suggests they take back roads over the Sierra Nevada.

Oftentimes, those roads will also be unsafe to drive and drivers could get stuck there as well.