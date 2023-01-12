(KTXL) — Olympic medalist Jeff Hamilton, who went to Placer High School in Auburn, died following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer this week. He was 56.

Hamilton, who was a four-time world champion in skiing, died Tuesday in Truckee, the Auburn Journal reported.

Hamilton won a bronze medal in the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, becoming America’s fastest skier at the time, according to a website that archives his professional career.

He also set a world record for the fastest speed in 1995, setting the mark of 150.02 miles per hour. When he set the record in 1995, he became the first person to record a speed over 150 mph.

According to his biography on Olympics.com, Hamilton held the world record for two years and also set a record for in-line skating at 65 mph. When he stood at the podium at the 1992 Winter Games, it was Hamilton’s seventh race as a full-time skier.

Hamilton skied competitively at Placer High, according to the Auburn Journal.

After graduating college, Hamilton competed domestically and internationally for 10 years and transitioned to a career as a real estate agent in 2002, according to his bio on the Overall & Hamilton Group website.

According to his real estate bio, Hamilton lived in Truckee for more than 30 years and was involved in the local community, serving as the president of the Auburn Ski Club.

“Jeff thrived on pushing himself and fine-tuning his aerodynamics via equipment and training — and loved spending months on end in France,” his bio reads. “Throughout his legendary athletic career, Jeff learned that being affected requires focus, commitment, and character.”

Hamilton’s first race was in 1990 at Kirkwood Meadows, 33.4 miles southwest of South Lake Tahoe, on borrowed skis and a helmet he bought the race. He would go on to compete in the sport professionally until 2002, when he won a race in Snowmass, Colorado.

Hamilton is survived by his wife, Carolyn and two daughters, Eleanore and Frances.

According to the Auburn Journal, Hamilton’s memorial service will be held at the Olympic Village Inn in Olympic Valley on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m.