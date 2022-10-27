Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore.

National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places in 2023 and one exceptional California city has made the list – San Francisco.

The 25 cities were grouped into five categories – Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and Community. Each category rounded up locales that ignite the spirit of travel while focusing on a specific interest.

Nestled along the Northern California coastline, San Francisco was named one of the best cities in the world for family travel.

The City by the Bay was joined by four other locations in the Family category including:

Switzerland

Colombia

Manchester, United Kingdom

Trinidad and Tobago

Family members of all ages can enjoy San Francisco’s well-paved trails, perfect for hiking or biking. For unique architectural views, easily access stunning Golden Gate Bridge views through the historic Presidio Park.

The Golden Gate Bridge, standing on the Golden Gate Strait in San Francisco, California, USA, is one of the world’s famous bridges and a miracle of modern bridge engineering. (Getty)

Classic view of historic traditional Cable Cars riding on famous California Street in beautiful early morning light at sunrise in summer, San Francisco, California. (Getty)

San Francisco, California skyline. (Getty)

Palace of Fine Arts San Francisco (Getty)

The crookedest street in the world Lombard street at dawn. (Getty)

Aerial cityscape view of San Francisco, California. (Getty)

San Francisco Neighborhood, California (Getty)

Coastal hiking scenery in San Francisco near Golden Gate Bridge. (Getty)

Silicon Valley and Green Hills at Dusk. Monument Peak, Ed R. Levin County Park, Milpitas, California, USA. (Getty)

Children can learn about local plants and native animals at Field Station while savoring the unrivaled art museums, culinary offerings and eclectic architecture of this coastal city.

The city of San Francisco summed up by National Geographic:

“Awash with sun and sea, parks and beaches, history and Karl the Fog (yes, locals have named their most famous weather pattern), this seven-by-seven-mile city flaunts its natural beauty proudly while inviting visitors and locals to dive deeper into its neighborhoods of hilly streets stacked with pastel-hued Victorian houses, Michelin-star and mom-and-pop restaurants, art and music galore, and passionate denizens whose hearts are as big as the Golden Gate Bridge.”

