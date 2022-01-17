One person hospitalized following explosion at new Table Mountain Casino building

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was rushed to the hospital following an explosion at the new Table Mountain Casino building on Monday, according to Cal Fire officials.

Around 2:50 p.m., firefighters were called out to the under-construction building, about 900 ft away from the original casino on Millerton Road, after several people reported there had been an explosion inside of the food court.

Officials say one person was burned in the incident and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital with significant injuries.

Fresno County Fire trucks outside of the casino.

A fire broke out following the explosion, but the sprinkler inside of the casino kept the flames from spreading and quickly put them out.

No other parts of the casino were damaged in the fire apart from the food court.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.