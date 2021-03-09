One year later: COVID-19 disrupts Grand Princess cruise, docking in Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One year ago on March 9, the Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland, carrying several passengers who tested positive for coronavirus.

The cruise ship and its 3,533 passengers had been idling off of the Bay Area coast for days.

Twenty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 before the state and federal governments allowed the ship to dock and de-board in Oakland.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said there were not many docks that could take a ship as big as the Grand Princess.

“The Port of Oakland location was the easiest to seal off, securely move passengers toward their isolation destinations and protect the safety of the public,” Cal OES had said last year.

There were about 1,000 Californians on board. People who needed immediate medical care were taken to hospitals in the state. Others were taken to federally-run isolation facilities.

Below is a map tracking some of their movement throughout Northern California and the movement of other coronavirus patients. Click or tap here to view it in full screen.

Some were posted in a vacant hotel in San Carlos, which Cal OES said was a prime location for its proximity to the San Francisco International Airport.

Non-California residents were moved out of state to other federally-run facilities.

A Novato woman who was on board told KRON4 that she will never look at the Golden Gate Bridge the same again after docking.

“My husband and I just hugged and were thankful that we finally made it to our destination and I don’t think that I’ll ever look at the Golden Gate Bridge the same,” said Denise Stoneham. “It’s one of those monuments now where it’s a moment that we will never forget.”

The Grand Princess was later temporarily docked at the Port of San Francisco on April 7, 2020, “to take on necessary provisions” before its departure. The cruise ship company said that all crew members were tested and quarantined.

When the cruise ship arrived in Oakland, the pandemic was just beginning. The Bay Area had not reached even 100 positive cases at this time last year.

Now, California has recorded over 3 million cases of COVID-19 statewide. Over 54,000 people have died.

In good news, over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in California as of Tuesday.