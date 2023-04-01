(KTXL) — The only Democrat that voted against a bill aimed at preventing oil companies from making excessive profits by hiking gas prices was removed as a member of a legislative committee.

On Monday, Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains (D-Delano) and all 18 Republicans in the California Assembly against Senate Bill X1-2.

Video above: Gas price gouging bill passes California senate

The bill ultimately passed and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom who had vowed to take action against oil companies after gas prices in the state skyrocketed last summer.

On Friday, Bains confirmed she had been removed from her position on the Business and Professions committee.

“I was informed today by (Speaker Anthony Rendon)’s Office that I will no longer be serving on the Assembly Business and Professions Committee,” Bains said. “While I am disappointed, I remain firm in my commitment to serve the interests of the people I was elected to represent. I look forward to continuing to work with the Speaker and my colleagues to expand access to health care, provide good-paying jobs, and ensure our communities are safe.”

According to her official assemblymember page, Bains also serves as the chair of the Aging and Long-Term Care committee and is a member of the Accountability and Administrative Review committee and the Revenue and Taxation committee.

Rendon’s office said the speaker would not be discussing the reason for the change.

“It is not uncommon for the Speaker to make adjustments to committees throughout the legislative session,” a spokesperson for Rendon said. “Speaker Rendon values Dr. Bains contribution to the caucus and commitment to her constituents. Because of that respect, and consistent with his policy, he will not be discussing private conversations with members of the caucus.”