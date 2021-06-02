Organizations speak out against California safe injection site legislation

(KTXL) — Some think a bill making its way through the State Capitol will lead to the legalization of illicit drugs.

Senate Bill 57 has passed out of the state Senate and has been referred to the Health and Public Safety committees in the Assembly.

One feature in the bill would be the creation of hygienic places for people to use intravenous drugs. That is part of an overall monitored overdose prevention plan.

The idea is drawing ire from all over the world.

“I hope, I wish San Francisco or California will not follow in the footsteps of Vancouver,” said Rev. Wayne Lo, the executive director of Vancouver Chinese Christians for Social Concern. “It would be a chaotic mess for San Francisco or any city in California. There won’t be any prevention, enforcement of the law or treatment of the addicts. It will be only the so-called harm reduction only.”

Rev. Lo is just one of 14 people or entities opposing this legislation.

Many fear passage would likely set a precedent for other states and pave the way for the eventual legalization of all drugs, with some claiming that the injection sites are just “shooting galleries,” as Carla Lowe put it.

“Which are nothing more than glorified needle exchange opportunities,” Lowe, with Citizens Against Legalizing Marijuana, told FOX40.

Lead bill author Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. and California each year of the last decade. He said it is one of the major reasons why a measure like his needs to be law.

If passed, the bill would create an evaluation period for the four sites through January 1, 2027.