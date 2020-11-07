Oroville police arrest woman suspected of shooting, killing husband

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is suspected of shooting and killing her husband in Oroville Friday morning, according to police.

Police say around 6:50 a.m., officers went to an apartment complex on Grand Avenue for reports of a disturbance.

According to police, 22-year-olds Jessica Nichols and Mateo R. Lange lived in the same apartment. For some reason not yet known, police say Nichols shot and killed Lange in the apartment.

She was later arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail, according to the Oroville Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 530-528-2448.