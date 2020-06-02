‘Our institutions are responsible’: Newsom discusses statewide protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom pleaded for more peace Monday as protests continued throughout California.

“It’s a pandemic on top of a pandemic,” he said.

Newsom acknowledged systemic issues and the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis that led to nationwide demonstrations.

“The black community is not responsible for what’s happening in this country right now, we are,” he said.

After protests consumed the state through the weekend, some destruction could be seen just outside of Newsom’s office.

Newsom said he won’t issue a state-wide curfew, leaving that up to local leaders.

“The looting, the violence, the threats against fellow human beings, that has no place in this state and in this nation,” he said.

Newsom said he’s called up 4,500 members of the National Guard to California, which will coordinate with the Highway Patrol and its 7,000 officers patrolling the state.

In order for the National Guard to set up in a community, Newsom said he won’t proactively send them in without collaboration from city and county leaders.

As protests intensified and security tightened, Newsom sent a warning to both community members and law enforcement.

“We will appropriately investigate any acts of violence against others, whether those acts be perpetuated by people in positions of power and influence with badges on or uniforms, or members of the community that are attacking and assaulting in a violent manner innocent people and businesses,” Newsom said.