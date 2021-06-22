Overturned fuel tanker leads to Highway 37 closure

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 37 along Skaggs Island is closed in both directions as crews try to clear an overturned fuel tanker from the two-lane roadway.

According to Caltrans, the fuel tanker overturned around 6 a.m. Tuesday, falling into both lanes of the highway.

As a result, Highway 37 has been closed from Wilson Avenue to Highway 121, west of Vallejo.

Fuel from the tanker will need to be moved to another carrier before crews can move the tanker, Caltrans said.

SR-37 westbound is closed at Skaggs Island Road for an overturned fuel truck. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/b7yEXHCcWo — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) June 22, 2021

Drivers headed west have been diverted toward the Mare Island exit. Highways 121, 12 and 29 can be used as an alternate route.

