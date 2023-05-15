(KTXL) — Palisades Tahoe, the largest ski resort in the Lake Tahoe region, announced it is now the only resort still open this season.

The resort will be open every day of the week throughout the rest of May. After that, operations will switch over to the Alpine side, and they will only be open Friday through Sunday in June.

There will be one last weekend of riding in July from July 1 to July 4.

Palisades Tahoe said it still has deals on lift tickets such as their Spring Ticket Trio. The lift tickets are shareable and are for all ages.

“You can use all three yourself, or share a ticket or two with friends or family members,” Palisades Tahoe said.

The deal reportedly saves guests $76 per day on each lift ticket.

Aside from skiing, the resort said it has events with live music planned.

“On May 20, the long-awaited and much-revered Cushing Crossing returns for its 31st year as the original pond skim, with local celebrity judges, awards, and live music,” the resort announced.

They will also be holding Made in Tahoe on Memorial Day weekend. The event will have local artists, businesses and craftsmen for a “one-of-a-kind event featuring all things made or inspired by Lake Tahoe.”