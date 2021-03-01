Parents, district officials react to state’s school reopening plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Governor Gavin Newsom and the California legislature are offering billions of dollars in funding to school districts across the state as an incentive to get students back inside the classroom by the end of the month.

Many parents say they’ve been ready for their children to go back to school.

“They are depressed. They have gained weight. They are missing out on their childhood,” said local realtor and mom Veronica Sukkary. “For kids their age, a year is like eternity.”

For every day districts go past April 1, they run the risk of losing 1% of their portion of the $2 billion.

A number of districts say they are up to the task of meeting that deadline including Vacaville, Sacramento and Elk Grove unified school districts.

While some districts say they’re appreciative of the effort to get students back on campus, San Juan Unified School District plans to stay the course.

“We are focused on our efforts, as we have been, to return students safely to classrooms. And we’re going to continue down that path,” said San Juan Unified School District spokesman Trent Allen.

Allen says they’ve agreed with their unions and parent groups that they’d return once Sacramento County was back in the red tier.

Sukkary blames the governor for shutting schools down in the first place and says that he shouldn’t penalize districts that are only after the safety of students and staff.

“This is very political. And I will give him the blame for a lot of depression in children,” she said. “Our children doing things that they normally have not done. And so yes. There’s a lot of resentment there because I believe this is political.”