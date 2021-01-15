Parents rally throughout California for students to play sports again

(KTXL) – Time may be running out on any hope of a high school sports season in California.

It’s why thousands of student-athletes, parents and coaches have stepped up their efforts to change that.

All up and down the state, about 200 separate rallies were held in support of the Let Them Play movement directed at Governor Gavin Newsom and health officials.

“It’s straightforward; it’s simple. We want our voices heard. The kids can return to sports safely. There is data. There is evidence and we just want a seat at the table,” said event organizer Tina Watts. “These kids deserve a shot.”

Since March, all high school sports have been on hold. What’s made matters worse is twice now the start of the sports season has been delayed, and currently, there is no official start date.

“That’s what they’re doing. They are kicking the can down the road, whether it’s CIF or Community College’s right now. They’re not giving anybody any indication other than, ‘We’re going to wait to make a decision. We’re going to see what the numbers are like.’” said parent Mike Sheppard.

To that point, many other states have pressed forward and were able to complete their seasons with little or no cases of COVID-19 being transmitted through sports.

Those low numbers as well as similar date from our state is what many believe should be the deciding factor to return to completion.

“We’re talking about science, and the science supports it. They have shown that it can be done safely. That there is not transmission of COVID when the kids are playing,” Watts said.

Many parents fear not having a season will have a greater impact on the student-athletes.

“I mean, the mental health factor alone is going to be much more significant than what the COVID effect is going to be on the kids right now,” Sheppard said.

Contrary to speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation won’t be making the announcement to pull the plug on the high school season. That decision is up to the counties and the department of public health.