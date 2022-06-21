(KRON) — BART service was suspended on the Yellow Line between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations due to a partial derailment of a train in the area, according to a tweet from BART Tuesday evening.

Service between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations was suspended in both Antioch & SFO directions. Riders in the area had to take a bus between those two stations, and BART reports that bus lines 11 and 14 will accept BART tickets as fare.

Contra Costa Fire units were on scene putting out spot fires that occurred after the derailment, according to a tweet from the agency.

In a later tweet CCF stated that all passengers that had been on the derailed BART train were safely removed from the wreckage. CCF EMS units evacuated passengers for minor reported injuries.

BART’s media hotline noted that approximately 50 riders were safely removed from the train. As of now there is no ETA for when service will resume.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.