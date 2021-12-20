Person reportedly shot at Oakridge Mall in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A person has reportedly been shot at the Oakridge Mall on Monday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m., authorities posted to Twitter alerting the community to shelter in place.

Officers are currently working their way into the mall. Santa Clara County deputies are also on the scene.

Around 7 p.m., authorities reported that “initial updates of a victim in the mall that was shot have not been substantiated.” They posted to Twitter that they are searching for both a suspect and a victim.

The mall was being cleared out by authorities and they say a systematic search of the mall continues.

Units are currently at Oakridge Mall on reports of a person shot. Officers are working their into the mall.



Units are currently at Oakridge Mall on reports of a person shot. Officers are working their into the mall.

Shelter in place if you can.

According to law enforcement, there is no active shooting, however, they are working to clear the scene.

A reunification center has been set up at the Home Depot parking lot located in the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road.

Those who have sheltered in place are advised to stay put, and officers will come to them.

No other details have been released.