PG&E announces potential power shutoff for Monday, Tuesday

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas & Electric warned on Friday of the potential for a power safety power shutoff occurring Monday and Tuesday for several counties as the region experiences gusty winds and dry conditions.

The energy shutoffs, branded by PG&E as public safety power shutoffs, are intended to prevent the start of wildfires during dangerous weather conditions.

As of Friday, all counties named are considered at “elevated” risk, meaning shutoffs are possible, but not scheduled.

The National Weather Service warned of fire weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday, including gusty winds and dry weather.

We are expecting gusty winds and critical fire weather concerns late Sunday into Tuesday evening. Conditions may be conducive to downed trees and branches, localized power outages, and easier fire starts and spreads. Please continue to practice fire safety!

Customers in the following counties may be affected:

Colusa

Glenn

Shasta

Tehama

Sonoma

Lake

Napa

Solano

Yolo

Butte

Placer

Plumas

Yuba

Stanislaus

San Benito

Fresno

Madera

Kern

