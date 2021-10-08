PG&E announces potential power shutoff for Monday, Tuesday

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas & Electric warned on Friday of the potential for a power safety power shutoff occurring Monday and Tuesday for several counties as the region experiences gusty winds and dry conditions.
The energy shutoffs, branded by PG&E as public safety power shutoffs, are intended to prevent the start of wildfires during dangerous weather conditions.
As of Friday, all counties named are considered at “elevated” risk, meaning shutoffs are possible, but not scheduled.
The National Weather Service warned of fire weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday, including gusty winds and dry weather.
Customers in the following counties may be affected:
- Colusa
- Glenn
- Shasta
- Tehama
- Sonoma
- Lake
- Napa
- Solano
- Yolo
- Butte
- Placer
- Plumas
- Yuba
- Stanislaus
- San Benito
- Fresno
- Madera
- Kern
Tap or click here to learn more about PSPS events, and to see how your area may be affected.