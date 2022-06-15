SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Public Utilities Commission is issuing a $12 million fine to Pacific Gas and Electric Co. relating to planned shutoffs in 2020.

The CPUC said the fines were due to “poor execution of certain 2020 (Public Safety Power Shutoff) Events.”

Under the CPUC’s administrative enforcement orders, utility companies have 30 days to either pay the fine to the state’s general fund and make corrective actions or request a hearing.

According to the CPUC, PG&E has been directed to “take specific corrective actions” to ensure public shutoff events comply with the state’s public safety and notification requirements.

The fines are issued under the agency’s “Administrative Enforcement Orders,” an enforcement policy that the CPUC adopted in November 2020. The penalty imposed on PG&E is the first time that the state regulators have used the “Administrative Enforcement Order,” according to a press release.

State regulators are also imposing fines on utility companies Southern California Edison (SCE) and San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) for violations related to public shutoffs. SCE is being penalized $12 million while SDG&E is being fined $24,000. PacifiCorp is also being penalized by the CPUC.

PG&E’s fines are related to its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program. The regulator’s Safety and Enforcement Division reportedly found “multiple violations” of CPUC PSPS guidelines.

According to the CPUC, there were 26 separate PSPS events across the service areas of the four utilities.

Read the CPUC’s full report here.