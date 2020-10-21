PG&E: Customers in 15 counties will have their power shut off starting Wednesday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric posted to its website that it will shut off the power to portions of 15 counties starting Wednesday evening.

On PG&E’s “Future PSPS Outages” map, the utility estimates the shutoffs will begin around 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, impacting areas of Shasta County first.

Some shutoffs displayed on the map will start in the early morning hours of Thursday.

PG&E estimates the power will be restored late Friday night around 10.

Roughly 54,000 customers in 19 counties and two tribal communities were warned that their power could be shut off in notifications sent on Monday and Tuesday.

Now, the utility says only about 37,000 customers in the following counties will be impacted: Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo.

Community resource centers will also be set up for those impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.