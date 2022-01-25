PG&E offers to remove trees cut down in response to 14 California wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — The Pacific Gas and Electric Company is offering to remove large wood trees that were cut down for safety in response to 14 California wildfires.

PG&E said in a release Tuesday, its crews will remove the wood debris, including large-diameter trees, if landowners provide written consent to the utility to have the wood removed.

In response to last year’s wildfire season, PG&E said its crews inspected and cut down hazardous trees that posed a possible safety risk to people and equipment.

PG&E officials highlighted 14 specific wildfires under which impacted landowners can request tree removal services:

California and other western states work with the federal government each year to thin thousands of acres of dense timber from forests near remote communities, which is designed to slow the spread of massive wildfires.

Scientists say climate change has made western states much warmer and drier and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive, hastening the need for more large-scale forest treatments.

Critics say forest thinning operations are essentially logging projects in disguise.

California lawmakers pushed last summer for more forest management as a measure to prevent massive wildfires.

Since 2017, PG&E has been blamed for more than 30 wildfires that wiped out more than 23,000 homes and businesses and killed more than 100 people.

The utility’s power lines sparked last 2021’s Dixie Fire in Northern California that swept through five counties and burned more than 1,300 homes and other buildings, state fire officials said earlier this month.

The blaze was caused by a tree hitting electrical distribution lines west of a dam in the Sierra Nevada, according to investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

PG&E officials said the utility is reaching out to provide tree-removal permission forms to impacted landowners.

PG&E contractor crews will be performing the tree removal services and can provide identification upon request.

Customers with questions about the Wood Management Program can call 1-877-295-4949 or email wildfiresafety@pge.com.

For additional information about the program tap or click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.