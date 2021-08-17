PG&E power safety shutoffs expected for Shasta, Butte counties this week

(KTXL) — With the red flag warning now in effect, Pacific Gas and Electric officials are warning about 48,000 customers to prepare for possible power shut-offs Tuesday through Wednesday.



Though parts of 18 California counties could experience the planned black-outs, PG&E indicated the highest number of customers may be affected in Shasta and Butte counties.

Almost 16,000 customers in Shasta County and as many as 7,200 customers could be unplugged by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

If an area is disconnected to keep equipment from sparking, a community center will be opened for folks to be able to escape the heat and charge cell phones, computers and other devices.



PG&E officials told FOX40 that they look at humidity levels and vegetation moisture when considering preventative power shutoffs.



In the event of an outage, the estimated time for power restoration in Butte County would be noon Thursday and 3 p.m. Thursday for Shasta County.

