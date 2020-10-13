PG&E: Roughly 50,000 customers in 21 counties could have power shut off starting Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric has started warning customers in 21 counties that it may shut off power with Northern California expected to see strong winds and rising temperatures by Wednesday.

Roughly 50,000 PG&E customers could see their power shut off as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to PG&E.

The utility says the 21 counties, which include those in the northern Sierra foothills and the mid and higher elevations of the Sierra, would be: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

CountyCustomersMedical Baseline Customers
Alameda County4,104160
Amador County570
Butte County11,364986
Calaveras County26217
Contra Costa County3,166168
El Dorado County1,65473
Lake County302
Monterey County1,08420
Napa County9,230315
Nevada County2246
Placer County38913
Plumas County35016
San Mateo County1,58651
Santa Clara County2,210103
Santa Cruz County1,68094
Shasta County4,698396
Sierra County1,05224
Solano County87266
Sonoma County1,78165
Tehama County1,23058
Yuba County1,841141
Figures from Pacific Gas and Electric

The utility said if it does go through with its Public Safety Power Shutoff event, its goal is to have power restored within 12 daylight hours.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday as the National Weather Service says gusty winds, low humidity and above-average temperatures could put portions of Northern California at risk for more wildfires.

PG&E says its own meteorologists believe the high winds could begin calming down by Thursday morning for some Californians and as early as Friday morning for others.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

