PG&E: Roughly 50,000 customers in 21 counties could have power shut off starting Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric has started warning customers in 21 counties that it may shut off power with Northern California expected to see strong winds and rising temperatures by Wednesday.

Roughly 50,000 PG&E customers could see their power shut off as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to PG&E.

The utility says the 21 counties, which include those in the northern Sierra foothills and the mid and higher elevations of the Sierra, would be: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

County Customers Medical Baseline Customers Alameda County 4,104 160 Amador County 57 0 Butte County 11,364 986 Calaveras County 262 17 Contra Costa County 3,166 168 El Dorado County 1,654 73 Lake County 30 2 Monterey County 1,084 20 Napa County 9,230 315 Nevada County 224 6 Placer County 389 13 Plumas County 350 16 San Mateo County 1,586 51 Santa Clara County 2,210 103 Santa Cruz County 1,680 94 Shasta County 4,698 396 Sierra County 1,052 24 Solano County 872 66 Sonoma County 1,781 65 Tehama County 1,230 58 Yuba County 1,841 141 Figures from Pacific Gas and Electric

The utility said if it does go through with its Public Safety Power Shutoff event, its goal is to have power restored within 12 daylight hours.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday as the National Weather Service says gusty winds, low humidity and above-average temperatures could put portions of Northern California at risk for more wildfires.

PG&E says its own meteorologists believe the high winds could begin calming down by Thursday morning for some Californians and as early as Friday morning for others.

