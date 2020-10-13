PG&E: Roughly 50,000 customers in 21 counties could have power shut off starting Wednesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric has started warning customers in 21 counties that it may shut off power with Northern California expected to see strong winds and rising temperatures by Wednesday.
Roughly 50,000 PG&E customers could see their power shut off as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to PG&E.
The utility says the 21 counties, which include those in the northern Sierra foothills and the mid and higher elevations of the Sierra, would be: Alameda, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Lake, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.
|County
|Customers
|Medical Baseline Customers
|Alameda County
|4,104
|160
|Amador County
|57
|0
|Butte County
|11,364
|986
|Calaveras County
|262
|17
|Contra Costa County
|3,166
|168
|El Dorado County
|1,654
|73
|Lake County
|30
|2
|Monterey County
|1,084
|20
|Napa County
|9,230
|315
|Nevada County
|224
|6
|Placer County
|389
|13
|Plumas County
|350
|16
|San Mateo County
|1,586
|51
|Santa Clara County
|2,210
|103
|Santa Cruz County
|1,680
|94
|Shasta County
|4,698
|396
|Sierra County
|1,052
|24
|Solano County
|872
|66
|Sonoma County
|1,781
|65
|Tehama County
|1,230
|58
|Yuba County
|1,841
|141
The utility said if it does go through with its Public Safety Power Shutoff event, its goal is to have power restored within 12 daylight hours.
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday as the National Weather Service says gusty winds, low humidity and above-average temperatures could put portions of Northern California at risk for more wildfires.
PG&E says its own meteorologists believe the high winds could begin calming down by Thursday morning for some Californians and as early as Friday morning for others.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.