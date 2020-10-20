PG&E says customers could experience another round of power shutoffs this week

(KTXL) — A week after Pacific Gas and Electric turned the power off to tens of thousands of customers, many of those same customers could experience another round of planned outages.

PG&E said Monday it had sent notifications to roughly 50,000 customers in 19 counties and two tribal communities warning them there could be another Public Safety Power Shutoff event starting Wednesday night.

“Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation,” PG&E wrote in Monday’s release.

The utility says its meteorologists expect the strong winds that could affect the northern Sacramento Valley, northern Sierra Nevada, North Bay mountains and Mt. Diablo to die down Friday morning.

Counties that could potentially lose their power for around 12 daylight hours are: Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

About 41,000 customers had their power turned off last Wednesday amid a Red Flag Warning. The number of customers and counties that would be impacted by PG&E’s power shutoffs fluctuated throughout the week. By Friday night, the electricity was turned back on to everyone.

County Customers Medical Baseline Customers Alameda County 3,485 190 Butte County 11,243 985 Colusa County 565 31 Contra Costa County 536 42 Glenn County 377 18 Humboldt County 298 5 Lake County 963 69 Lassen County 319 17 Napa County 2,032 82 Plumas County 347 17 Santa Clara County 236 9 Shasta County 20,091 1,556 Solano County 49 4 Sonoma County 626 18 Stanislaus County 33 0 Tehama County 7,421 650 Trinity County 458 21 Yolo County 11 0 Yuba County 1,324 96 Cortina Rancheria Tribal community 8 1 Grindstone Rancheria Tribal community 49 3 Figures provided by Pacific Gas and Electric