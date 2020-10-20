PG&E says customers could experience another round of power shutoffs this week

(KTXL) — A week after Pacific Gas and Electric turned the power off to tens of thousands of customers, many of those same customers could experience another round of planned outages.

PG&E said Monday it had sent notifications to roughly 50,000 customers in 19 counties and two tribal communities warning them there could be another Public Safety Power Shutoff event starting Wednesday night.

“Hot and dry conditions combined with expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage to the electric system that has the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation,” PG&E wrote in Monday’s release.

The utility says its meteorologists expect the strong winds that could affect the northern Sacramento Valley, northern Sierra Nevada, North Bay mountains and Mt. Diablo to die down Friday morning.

Counties that could potentially lose their power for around 12 daylight hours are: Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

About 41,000 customers had their power turned off last Wednesday amid a Red Flag Warning. The number of customers and counties that would be impacted by PG&E’s power shutoffs fluctuated throughout the week. By Friday night, the electricity was turned back on to everyone.

CountyCustomersMedical Baseline Customers
Alameda County3,485190
Butte County11,243985
Colusa County56531
Contra Costa County53642
Glenn County37718
Humboldt County2985
Lake County96369
Lassen County31917
Napa County2,03282
Plumas County34717
Santa Clara County2369
Shasta County20,0911,556
Solano County494
Sonoma County62618
Stanislaus County330
Tehama County7,421650
Trinity County45821
Yolo County110
Yuba County1,32496
Cortina Rancheria Tribal community81
Grindstone Rancheria Tribal community493
Figures provided by Pacific Gas and Electric

